JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €92.00 Price Target for LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €92.00 ($92.00) price objective on LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Baader Bank set a €85.00 ($85.00) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €90.00 ($90.00) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. UBS Group set a €85.00 ($85.00) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Warburg Research set a €112.20 ($112.20) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €70.00 ($70.00) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien in a report on Wednesday, October 12th.

Shares of LEG stock opened at €67.80 ($67.80) on Wednesday. LEG Immobilien has a 52-week low of €75.17 ($75.17) and a 52-week high of €98.50 ($98.50). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €64.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €79.25.

LEG Immobilien AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated property company in Germany. The company engages in the performance of services and management of equity investments; property management and location development; performance of services for third parties and housing industry services; and generation of electricity and heat.

