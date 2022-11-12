JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on DPSGY. Societe Generale reduced their price target on Deutsche Post from €50.50 ($50.50) to €45.00 ($45.00) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Deutsche Post from €64.00 ($64.00) to €61.00 ($61.00) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Deutsche Post from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Deutsche Post from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Deutsche Post from €43.00 ($43.00) to €45.00 ($45.00) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $55.33.

Deutsche Post Trading Up 5.3 %

Shares of DPSGY opened at $41.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.53, a P/E/G ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.26. Deutsche Post has a one year low of $28.66 and a one year high of $65.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.27.

About Deutsche Post

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers.

