JPMorgan Elect plc ­- Managed Growth (LON:JPEGet Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.07) per share on Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This is an increase from JPMorgan Elect plc ­- Managed Growth’s previous dividend of $5.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

JPE opened at GBX 965 ($11.11) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.03 billion and a PE ratio of 1,286.67. JPMorgan Elect plc ­- Managed Growth has a 1-year low of GBX 886.25 ($10.20) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,119.50 ($12.89). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 932.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 947.35.

JPMorgan Elect plc ­- Managed Growth is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund of funds launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe, with an emphasis on the United Kingdom.

