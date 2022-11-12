JPMorgan European Discovery Trust (LON:JEDT) Stock Price Up 4.5%

JPMorgan European Discovery Trust plc (LON:JEDT – Get Rating) shares rose 4.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 405 ($4.66) and last traded at GBX 405 ($4.66). Approximately 228,479 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 25% from the average daily volume of 183,040 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 387.50 ($4.46).

JPMorgan European Discovery Trust Stock Up 3.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of £656.67 million and a PE ratio of 20,850.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.12, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Get JPMorgan European Discovery Trust alerts:

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan European Discovery Trust

In other JPMorgan European Discovery Trust news, insider Sarah Watters acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 372 ($4.28) per share, with a total value of £18,600 ($21,416.23).

JPMorgan European Discovery Trust Company Profile

JPMorgan European Smaller Companies Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe, excluding the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan European Discovery Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan European Discovery Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.