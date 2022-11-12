Jtc Plc (OTCMKTS:JTCPF) Short Interest Update

Jtc Plc (OTCMKTS:JTCPF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,900 shares, an increase of 229.5% from the October 15th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 369.0 days.

JTC Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS JTCPF remained flat at 9.45 during trading on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is 8.31. JTC has a fifty-two week low of 7.24 and a fifty-two week high of 12.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of JTC from GBX 800 ($9.21) to GBX 820 ($9.44) in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th.

About JTC

JTC PLC provides fund, corporate, and private wealth services to institutional and private clients worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Institutional Client Services and Private Client Services. It offers fund services in a range of asset classes, including real estate, private equity, renewables, hedge, debt, and alternative asset classes, as well as other administration services.

