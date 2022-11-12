Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Shares Acquired by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) by 165.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,557 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,033 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Juniper Networks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Juniper Networks by 112.8% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,019 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on JNPR. Raymond James upped their price objective on Juniper Networks from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Juniper Networks from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Juniper Networks from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Juniper Networks from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Juniper Networks has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.94.

Juniper Networks Stock Performance

Juniper Networks Dividend Announcement

JNPR opened at $30.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.90. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.18 and a 1-year high of $38.14.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Scott Kriens sold 140,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.42, for a total value of $4,258,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,860,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,581,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Juniper Networks news, Director Scott Kriens sold 140,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.42, for a total transaction of $4,258,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,860,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,581,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.56, for a total value of $178,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 819,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,418,771.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 165,000 shares of company stock worth $4,989,675 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

Further Reading

