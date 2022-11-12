K-Bro Linen (OTCMKTS:KBRLF) Price Target Cut to C$45.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

K-Bro Linen (OTCMKTS:KBRLF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$47.00 to C$45.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
K-Bro Linen Stock Performance
Shares of KBRLF stock opened at $21.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.88. K-Bro Linen has a 12 month low of $20.62 and a 12 month high of $30.67.
K-Bro Linen Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on K-Bro Linen (KBRLF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Vision Hydrogen, Now Vision Energy, Puts Hopes In Stock Split
Receive News & Ratings for K-Bro Linen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K-Bro Linen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.