K-Bro Linen (OTCMKTS:KBRLF) Price Target Cut to C$45.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

K-Bro Linen (OTCMKTS:KBRLF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$47.00 to C$45.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

K-Bro Linen Stock Performance

Shares of KBRLF stock opened at $21.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.88. K-Bro Linen has a 12 month low of $20.62 and a 12 month high of $30.67.

K-Bro Linen Company Profile

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, surgical gowns, and drapes and other linens.

