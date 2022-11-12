Kadena Hits 24 Hour Volume of $6.47 Million (KDA)

Kadena (KDA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 12th. Over the last week, Kadena has traded down 30.8% against the dollar. Kadena has a market cap of $191.83 million and approximately $6.47 million worth of Kadena was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kadena coin can now be bought for about $0.97 or 0.00005736 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Kadena Profile

Kadena’s launch date was August 22nd, 2019. Kadena’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 198,047,245 coins. Kadena’s official Twitter account is @kadena_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Kadena is medium.com/kadena-io. The official website for Kadena is kadena.io. The Reddit community for Kadena is https://reddit.com/r/kadena/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Kadena

According to CryptoCompare, “KDA is a digital currency that is used to pay for compute on the Kadena public chain. Similar to ETH on Ethereum, KDA on Kadena is the manner by which miners are compensated for mining blocks on the network and is the transaction fee that users pay in order to have their transactions included in a block.The Kadena network is designed to unite public applications, private blockchains, and other interoperable chains in one place, driving traffic to the high-bandwidth computer at the heart of the Kadena public chain.Kadena’s smart contracts are written in Pact, an open-source, formally-verifiable, human-readable, and Turing-incomplete language. Pact is designed for ease of use and adoption by developers and non-technical professionals alike. Gas is paid to the network for the execution of Pact smart contracts on the Kadena blockchain.The max supply is fixed at 1 billion tokens to be mined over 120 years.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kadena directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kadena should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kadena using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

