Kadmon (NYSE:KDMN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kadmon (NYSE:KDMN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Kadmon Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KDMN remained flat at $9.50 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,109,463. Kadmon has a fifty-two week low of $3.19 and a fifty-two week high of $9.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.50.

Get Kadmon alerts:

About Kadmon

(Get Rating)

Read More

Kadmon is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that discovers, develops and delivers transformative therapies for unmet medical needs. Its clinical pipeline includes treatments for immune and fibrotic diseases as well as immuno-oncology therapies.

Receive News & Ratings for Kadmon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadmon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.