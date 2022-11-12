Kadmon (NYSE:KDMN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kadmon (NYSE:KDMN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Kadmon Price Performance
Shares of NYSE KDMN remained flat at $9.50 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,109,463. Kadmon has a fifty-two week low of $3.19 and a fifty-two week high of $9.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.50.
About Kadmon
