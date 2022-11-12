Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,400 shares, a growth of 422.6% from the October 15th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 119,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 683,587 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,833,000 after acquiring an additional 77,475 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 999,753 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $7,068,000 after acquiring an additional 30,860 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter valued at about $97,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter valued at about $894,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 17,230 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,968 shares in the last quarter.

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure Price Performance

KMF stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.13. 73,182 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,000. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.75 and its 200-day moving average is $7.99. Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure has a 12 month low of $6.77 and a 12 month high of $9.05.

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure Announces Dividend

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th.

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund primarily invests in companies in the midstream/energy sector consisting of Midstream MLPs, Midstream Companies, Other MLPs and Other Energy companies.

