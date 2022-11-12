KBR (NYSE:KBR) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on KBR. DA Davidson decreased their target price on KBR to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of KBR from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of KBR from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on KBR from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $63.00.

Shares of KBR traded down $1.46 on Friday, reaching $49.32. 1,628,297 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,286,929. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.42. The stock has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 46.97 and a beta of 1.26. KBR has a 52-week low of $41.69 and a 52-week high of $56.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.71%.

In other KBR news, insider Gregory Sean Conlon sold 14,564 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total transaction of $758,638.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,399 shares in the company, valued at $2,625,283.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of KBR by 1.6% during the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,723 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of KBR by 4.8% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,299 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of KBR by 1.5% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,034 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. American Trust raised its position in shares of KBR by 1.9% in the first quarter. American Trust now owns 17,396 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of KBR by 4.2% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,948 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

