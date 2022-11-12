Keg Royalties Income Fund (TSE:KEG.UN) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $15.69

Keg Royalties Income Fund (TSE:KEG.UN – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$15.69 and traded as low as C$15.22. Keg Royalties Income Fund shares last traded at C$15.40, with a volume of 7,286 shares changing hands.

Keg Royalties Income Fund Trading Up 1.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$15.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$15.69. The firm has a market cap of C$177.68 million and a P/E ratio of -22.88.

Get Keg Royalties Income Fund alerts:

Keg Royalties Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.0946 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. Keg Royalties Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -166.67%.

Keg Royalties Income Fund Company Profile

The Keg Royalties Income Fund operates as an unincorporated open-ended limited purpose trust. The company invests in The Keg Rights Limited Partnership, which owns the trademarks, trade names, operating procedures and systems, and other intellectual property used for the operation of Keg steakhouse restaurants and bars.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Keg Royalties Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keg Royalties Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.