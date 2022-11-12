Kellogg (NYSE:K) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.16-$4.16 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.14. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Kellogg Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE K traded down $2.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $68.98. The company had a trading volume of 4,258,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,371,914. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.74. Kellogg has a 12 month low of $59.54 and a 12 month high of $77.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.46.

Kellogg Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity at Kellogg

Several analysts recently issued reports on K shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Kellogg in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Kellogg to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Kellogg to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $72.89.

In related news, VP Kurt D. Forche sold 7,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.52, for a total transaction of $560,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $444,133.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Kurt D. Forche sold 7,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.52, for a total transaction of $560,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $444,133.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total value of $14,158,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,231,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,980,651,812.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 960,540 shares of company stock worth $69,888,922 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kellogg

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kellogg by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 51,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Kellogg by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kellogg by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,513,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Kellogg by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Kellogg by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. 84.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

