Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) Price Target Cut to C$9.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by BMO Capital Markets from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$10.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. CIBC decreased their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$10.00 to C$9.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$8.69.

Kelt Exploration Stock Up 0.7 %

TSE KEL opened at C$5.69 on Friday. Kelt Exploration has a 12 month low of C$4.00 and a 12 month high of C$8.32. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kelt Exploration

Kelt Exploration Company Profile

In related news, Senior Officer Bruce Douglas Gigg sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.30, for a total transaction of C$126,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 189,368 shares in the company, valued at C$1,193,018.40. Also, Director Janet Elizabeth Vellutini acquired 7,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$5.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,509.75. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately C$148,535.75.

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. The company markets its crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids production primarily to third party marketing companies.

