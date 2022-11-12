Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) Price Target Cut to C$9.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by BMO Capital Markets from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$10.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. CIBC decreased their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$10.00 to C$9.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$8.69.
Kelt Exploration Stock Up 0.7 %
TSE KEL opened at C$5.69 on Friday. Kelt Exploration has a 12 month low of C$4.00 and a 12 month high of C$8.32. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.67.
Kelt Exploration Company Profile
Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. The company markets its crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids production primarily to third party marketing companies.
