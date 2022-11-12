Keras Resources (LON:KRS) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $5.02

Keras Resources Plc (LON:KRS – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 5.02 ($0.06) and traded as low as GBX 3.50 ($0.04). Keras Resources shares last traded at GBX 3.65 ($0.04), with a volume of 471,121 shares.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 4.96 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83.

Keras Resources Plc, a mineral resource company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in West Africa. It holds 100% interests in the Diamond Creek phosphate project located in Salt Lake City, Utah; and 85% interests in the Nayega manganese project, which covers an area of 19,903 hectares in northern Togo.

