KeyCorp Lowers Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) Price Target to $5.00

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 15.11% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Riskified from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Riskified from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Riskified from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Riskified from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.50.

Riskified Stock Up 6.7 %

NYSE:RSKD opened at $5.89 on Thursday. Riskified has a 52 week low of $3.43 and a 52 week high of $19.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.34 and a 200 day moving average of $4.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $928.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.54 and a beta of 0.74.

Institutional Trading of Riskified

Riskified ( NYSE:RSKD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.04. Riskified had a negative net margin of 45.76% and a negative return on equity of 21.64%. The company had revenue of $59.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.41) earnings per share. Riskified’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Riskified will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Riskified in the second quarter worth $29,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Riskified during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Riskified during the first quarter valued at $109,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in Riskified during the first quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Riskified by 11.3% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 2,403 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.10% of the company’s stock.

About Riskified

Riskified Ltd. operates an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with their consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that approves or denies online orders; Policy Protect and Account Secure, which identifies and blocks consumers that may be taking advantage of the merchant's terms and conditions or that may be trying to gain unauthorized access to another consumer's account; Deco and PSD2, a optimize products that help merchants to avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts resulting from the secure customer authentication process.

