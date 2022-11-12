KeyCorp Raises Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Price Target to $182.00

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) had its target price upped by KeyCorp from $163.00 to $182.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s Q4 2022 earnings at $7.01 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $25.88 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $7.53 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $7.09 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $7.23 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $7.36 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $29.22 EPS.

FANG has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $203.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $179.35.

Diamondback Energy stock opened at $164.35 on Wednesday. Diamondback Energy has a 1-year low of $95.02 and a 1-year high of $166.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $141.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $2.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a yield of 4.7%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.22%.

Diamondback Energy declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, August 1st that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and natural gas company to buy up to 17.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FANG. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.3% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 507,166 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $69,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,915,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 0.3% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 102,393 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $14,036,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 2.0% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,897 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

