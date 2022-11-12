Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.26

Shares of Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS – Get Rating) (TSE:KFS) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.26 and traded as high as $7.05. Kingsway Financial Services shares last traded at $7.05, with a volume of 20,115 shares trading hands.

Kingsway Financial Services Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $168.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.34 and a beta of -0.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.78 and a 200 day moving average of $6.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in Kingsway Financial Services by 48.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,949 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 6,801 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Kingsway Financial Services by 4.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 400,998 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 18,183 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Kingsway Financial Services by 17.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 547,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 79,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stilwell Value LLC raised its stake in Kingsway Financial Services by 2.4% in the first quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 7,391,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,653,000 after purchasing an additional 172,494 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.12% of the company’s stock.

About Kingsway Financial Services

Kingsway Financial Services Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the extended warranty business services, asset management, and real estate businesses. The company operates through three segments: Extended Warranty, Leased Real Estate, and Kingsway Search Xcelerator. The Extended Warranty segment markets, sells, and administers vehicle service agreements and related products for new and used automobiles, motorcycles, and ATVs.

