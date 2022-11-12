Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Price Target Lowered to $6.00 at TD Securities

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) had its target price trimmed by TD Securities from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kinross Gold in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$9.00 to C$9.25 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinross Gold has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $7.41.

Kinross Gold Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KGC traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,107,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,236,590. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 3.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.82. Kinross Gold has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $7.13.

Kinross Gold Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Kinross Gold

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -30.77%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 71.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 146,672,975 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $525,083,000 after buying an additional 61,068,468 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP increased its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 76,878,243 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $451,663,000 after purchasing an additional 17,569,586 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 75,405,857 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $283,526,000 after purchasing an additional 14,955,650 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,928,098 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $240,657,000 after purchasing an additional 729,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 28,536,258 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $102,160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,931,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.00% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corp. engages in the production, acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties. Its mining operations are in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. The firm operates through the following business segments: Fort Knox, Round Mountain, Bald Mountain, Kupol, Paracatu, Tasiast, Chirano, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Articles

