Kirin Holdings Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:KNBWY) Short Interest Update

Kirin Holdings Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:KNBWY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 99.1% from the October 15th total of 99,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 171,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:KNBWY traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,781. The firm has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.27 and a 200-day moving average of $15.64. Kirin has a 12 month low of $13.45 and a 12 month high of $17.67.

Kirin (OTCMKTS:KNBWY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter. Kirin had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 7.56%. Research analysts expect that Kirin will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Kirin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th.

Kirin Holdings Company, Limited produces and sells alcoholic beverages, soft drinks, pharmaceuticals, and other related products in Japan and internationally. It operates through four segments: Japan Beer and Spirits Businesses, Japan Non-Alcoholic Beverages Business, Oceania Integrated Beverages Business, and Pharmaceuticals Business.

