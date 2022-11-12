Kiwetinohk Energy (TSE:KEC) Given New C$25.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Kiwetinohk Energy (TSE:KEC – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by National Bankshares from C$27.50 to C$25.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cormark increased their price target on Kiwetinohk Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Kiwetinohk Energy from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th.

Kiwetinohk Energy Stock Performance

TSE KEC opened at C$15.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$676.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.21, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Kiwetinohk Energy has a one year low of C$11.09 and a one year high of C$18.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$15.50.

Kiwetinohk Energy Company Profile

Kiwetinohk Energy ( TSE:KEC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C$1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.71 by C$0.30. The business had revenue of C$216.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$77.60 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kiwetinohk Energy will post 5.9399998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kiwetinohk Energy Corp., an energy transition company, engages in the development and production of natural gas in west-central Alberta. It also develops and operates renewable solar and wind power projects; natural gas-fired power generation plants; produces hydrogen; produces and markets oil, condensate, carbon dioxide, and natural gas liquids; and produces clean products from natural gas.

