Kiwetinohk Energy (TSE:KEC) Given New C$25.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Kiwetinohk Energy (TSE:KEC – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by National Bankshares from C$27.50 to C$25.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cormark increased their price target on Kiwetinohk Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Kiwetinohk Energy from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th.
Kiwetinohk Energy Stock Performance
TSE KEC opened at C$15.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$676.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.21, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Kiwetinohk Energy has a one year low of C$11.09 and a one year high of C$18.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$15.50.
Kiwetinohk Energy Company Profile
Kiwetinohk Energy Corp., an energy transition company, engages in the development and production of natural gas in west-central Alberta. It also develops and operates renewable solar and wind power projects; natural gas-fired power generation plants; produces hydrogen; produces and markets oil, condensate, carbon dioxide, and natural gas liquids; and produces clean products from natural gas.
