KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Sold by Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel cut its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 42 shares during the quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in KLA were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in KLA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Win Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of KLA by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of KLA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KLAC opened at $380.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $317.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $334.53. The stock has a market cap of $53.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.32. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $250.20 and a 12 month high of $457.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.49%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KLAC. KeyCorp increased their target price on KLA from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on KLA in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on KLA from $400.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on KLA from $350.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on KLA to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $384.16.

In other news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.34, for a total transaction of $1,010,672.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,917,117.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.34, for a total transaction of $1,010,672.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,917,117.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,736 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total value of $2,786,971.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,927 shares in the company, valued at $28,073,981.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

