Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.40.

KSS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen cut shares of Kohl’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $32.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Kohl’s to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd.

Kohl’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KSS opened at $31.23 on Friday. Kohl’s has a 52 week low of $24.61 and a 52 week high of $64.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.16, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.59.

Kohl’s Announces Dividend

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. Kohl’s had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Kohl’s will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.40%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jonas Prising acquired 10,000 shares of Kohl’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.67 per share, for a total transaction of $296,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 60,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,799,396.49. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Peter Boneparth acquired 25,000 shares of Kohl’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.01 per share, for a total transaction of $750,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 70,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,121,707. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonas Prising acquired 10,000 shares of Kohl’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.67 per share, with a total value of $296,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 60,647 shares in the company, valued at $1,799,396.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Kohl’s

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Kohl’s by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares during the last quarter. Kestrel Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Kohl’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,449,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in Kohl’s by 231.1% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 33,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 23,129 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Kohl’s by 1,187.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 311,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,245,000 after purchasing an additional 287,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in Kohl’s by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Kohl’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

Featured Articles

