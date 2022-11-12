Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.82 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.63. Kohl’s also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.82-$0.82 EPS.

Kohl’s Stock Up 6.3 %

Shares of KSS traded up $1.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.23. 3,937,208 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,623,162. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Kohl’s has a 12-month low of $24.61 and a 12-month high of $64.38. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.59.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 3.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.48 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Kohl’s will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Kohl’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is 39.45%.

Several analysts recently commented on KSS shares. Cowen lowered Kohl’s from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen lowered Kohl’s from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Kohl’s from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Kohl’s from $32.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kohl’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kohl’s currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.40.

In related news, Director Jonas Prising acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.67 per share, for a total transaction of $296,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 60,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,799,396.49. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jonas Prising acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.67 per share, for a total transaction of $296,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 60,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,799,396.49. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Boneparth acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.01 per share, with a total value of $750,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 70,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,707. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KSS. Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the first quarter worth about $201,401,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the first quarter worth approximately $11,078,000. Cadence Bank bought a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the first quarter worth approximately $7,180,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 258.3% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 125,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,595,000 after purchasing an additional 90,566 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 322.1% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 70,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,245,000 after purchasing an additional 53,562 shares during the period. 91.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

