Komatsu Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) Short Interest Up 262.6% in October

Komatsu Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KMTUY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 47,500 shares, an increase of 262.6% from the October 15th total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 328,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Komatsu from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Komatsu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Komatsu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th.

KMTUY stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.04. The stock had a trading volume of 53,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,663. Komatsu has a 12-month low of $17.11 and a 12-month high of $27.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.51. The firm has a market cap of $21.45 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Komatsu Ltd. manufactures and sells construction, mining, and utility equipment; and forest and industrial machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Construction, Mining and Utility Equipment; Retail Finance; and Industrial Machinery and Others. It offers construction and mining equipment, including excavators, wheel loaders, and bulldozers, motor graders, dump truck, rope and hybrid shovels, electric wheel loaders, continuous miners, and jumbo drills; The company also provides forestry equipment, including harvesters, forwarders, feller bunchers, excavators, mini excavators, and forklifts; demolition, waste, and recycling equipment, such as mobile crushers, hydraulic excavators, wheel loaders, and mini shovels; and tunnel-boring machines, pipe layers, towing tractors, and engines.

