Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.35-$4.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.58 billion-$2.58 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.56 billion.

Kontoor Brands stock traded up $2.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.00. The company had a trading volume of 507,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,183. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.04. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.09. Kontoor Brands has a fifty-two week low of $30.98 and a fifty-two week high of $61.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. This is an increase from Kontoor Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

KTB has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. William Blair downgraded shares of Kontoor Brands to a hold rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Williams Capital reissued a downgrade rating on shares of Kontoor Brands in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $78.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KTB. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Kontoor Brands by 1,087.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 276,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,235,000 after purchasing an additional 253,431 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,713,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,247,000 after buying an additional 88,296 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 11.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 591,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,474,000 after buying an additional 63,115 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 52.7% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 147,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,174,000 after buying an additional 51,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 3.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,326,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,848,000 after buying an additional 39,777 shares during the last quarter. 99.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, procures, markets, and distributes denim, apparel, and accessories under the Wrangler, Lee, and Rock & Republic brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wrangler and Lee. The company sells its products primarily through mass merchants, specialty stores, mid-tier and traditional department stores, company-operated stores, and online.

