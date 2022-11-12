Kosmos Energy (LON:KOS) Price Target Raised to GBX 735 at Berenberg Bank

Kosmos Energy (LON:KOS – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 710 ($8.18) to GBX 735 ($8.46) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Kosmos Energy Stock Performance
Shares of Kosmos Energy stock opened at GBX 580 ($6.68) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £2.64 billion and a PE ratio of 1,567.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 258.06, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 545.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 542.62. Kosmos Energy has a one year low of GBX 238 ($2.74) and a one year high of GBX 684 ($7.88).
About Kosmos Energy
