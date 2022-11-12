Kosmos Energy (LON:KOS) Price Target Raised to GBX 735 at Berenberg Bank

Kosmos Energy (LON:KOS – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 710 ($8.18) to GBX 735 ($8.46) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Kosmos Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Kosmos Energy stock opened at GBX 580 ($6.68) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £2.64 billion and a PE ratio of 1,567.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 258.06, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 545.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 542.62. Kosmos Energy has a one year low of GBX 238 ($2.74) and a one year high of GBX 684 ($7.88).

About Kosmos Energy

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deep-water independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

