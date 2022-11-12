Kromek Group (LON:KMK) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.96

Kromek Group plc (LON:KMK – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 9.96 ($0.11) and traded as low as GBX 8.10 ($0.09). Kromek Group shares last traded at GBX 8.30 ($0.10), with a volume of 2,529,790 shares.

The stock has a market cap of £35.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 8.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 9.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.19, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Kromek Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells radiation detection components and devices for the medical imaging, civil nuclear industry, CBRNe security, and safety screening markets in the United Kingdom, North America, Asia, Europe, Australasia, and Africa. The company's products provide high-resolution information on material composition and structure that are used in various applications, ranging from the identification of cancerous tissues to hazardous materials, such as explosives, as well as the analysis of radioactive materials.

