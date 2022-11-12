Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.07-$1.07 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.26 billion-$19.26 billion.

Kubota Stock Down 0.8 %

Kubota stock opened at $71.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Kubota has a one year low of $65.00 and a one year high of $119.53.

Get Kubota alerts:

Kubota Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Kubota Corporation manufactures and markets machinery and related solutions in the food, water, and environment markets in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Farm & Industrial Machinery, Water & Environment, and Other. The Farm & Industrial Machinery segment offers tractors, power tillers, combine harvesters, rice transplanters, turf equipment, utility vehicles, other agricultural machinery, implements, attachments, post-harvest machinery, vegetable production equipment, and other agricultural equipment; cooperative drying, rice seedling, and gardening facilities; rice mill plants; scales, weighing and measuring control systems, and air purifiers; engines for farming, construction, industrial machinery, and generators; and mini excavators, wheel and skid steer loaders, compact track and, and other construction machinery related products.

Receive News & Ratings for Kubota Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kubota and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.