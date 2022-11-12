L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Lowered to Neutral at Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $250.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $285.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on LHX. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $332.00 to $290.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Raymond James lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $269.42.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Down 6.1 %

LHX traded down $14.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $224.75. 3,025,382 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,347,882. L3Harris Technologies has a 1-year low of $200.71 and a 1-year high of $279.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $230.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.41. The stock has a market cap of $42.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.02, a PEG ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.47 by ($0.21). L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 6.71%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 77.78%.

Insider Transactions at L3Harris Technologies

In other news, VP James P. Girard sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.38, for a total value of $1,146,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,638,690.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP James P. Girard sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.38, for a total value of $1,146,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,638,690.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.22, for a total transaction of $4,904,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,926 shares in the company, valued at $24,258,633.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,478 shares of company stock worth $12,619,358 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On L3Harris Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LHX. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 3.4% during the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 0.9% during the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 3.8% during the first quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 8.6% during the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 15.1% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 83.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

