Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Stock Holdings Reduced by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb trimmed its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,131 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $4,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 29.2% during the second quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 501.1% during the second quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 6,486 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,764,000 after buying an additional 5,407 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Lam Research by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,548 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 2,855 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Lam Research Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $500.82 on Friday. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $299.59 and a 12-month high of $731.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $394.15 and a 200-day moving average of $441.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $68.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.37.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $10.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 74.74% and a net margin of 26.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 34.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a $1.725 dividend. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on LRCX. Bank of America decreased their price target on Lam Research from $460.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $510.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Lam Research from $570.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Lam Research from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $640.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $484.86.

Lam Research Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.