Landis+Gyr Group AG (OTCMKTS:LDGYY) Short Interest Up 300.0% in October

Landis+Gyr Group AG (OTCMKTS:LDGYY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the October 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Landis+Gyr Group from CHF 53 to CHF 54 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Get Landis+Gyr Group alerts:

Landis+Gyr Group Price Performance

Shares of LDGYY stock remained flat at $14.36 during trading hours on Friday. Landis+Gyr Group has a 12 month low of $12.60 and a 12 month high of $17.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.72.

About Landis+Gyr Group

Landis+Gyr Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated energy management solutions to utility sector in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers prepayment electricity, commercial/industrial and grid, and non-smart and smart gas meters; heat and water meters and solutions; load control devices; and system deployment, managed network, and energy data management solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Landis+Gyr Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landis+Gyr Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.