Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.80-$3.83 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.55. The company issued revenue guidance of $915.00 million-$919.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $898.68 million. Lantheus also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.95-$0.98 EPS.

Lantheus Stock Down 5.4 %

NASDAQ LNTH traded down $3.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.47. 1,336,342 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,118,058. Lantheus has a 12 month low of $23.51 and a 12 month high of $87.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 37.90 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.43.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.15. Lantheus had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 37.77%. The firm had revenue of $239.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.52 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lantheus will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling at Lantheus

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jonestrading assumed coverage on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Lantheus in a report on Thursday, August 25th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lantheus from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Lantheus in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lantheus presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $100.80.

In other Lantheus news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.83, for a total transaction of $33,130.38. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,354,933.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 13,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.21, for a total transaction of $752,311.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 672,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,475,612.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.83, for a total transaction of $33,130.38. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,354,933.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,984 shares of company stock valued at $5,446,643. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lantheus

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 1.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,279 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 1.8% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 61,853 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,421,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 30.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,721 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 3.9% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 36,417 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,405,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 14.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,235 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 2,427 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

About Lantheus

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; Thallium-201 to detect cardiovascular disease; and Gallium-67 to detect various infections and cancerous tumors.

