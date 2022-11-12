Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.80-$3.83 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.55. The company issued revenue guidance of $915.00 million-$919.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $898.68 million. Lantheus also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.95-$0.98 EPS.

Lantheus Stock Down 5.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LNTH traded down $3.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.47. 1,336,342 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,118,058. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 37.90 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.43. Lantheus has a twelve month low of $23.51 and a twelve month high of $87.47.

Get Lantheus alerts:

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $239.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.52 million. Lantheus had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 37.77%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lantheus will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Transactions at Lantheus

LNTH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. They set a buy rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Lantheus from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Lantheus from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $100.80.

In other news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.82, for a total transaction of $31,968.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,776 shares in the company, valued at $5,199,108.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Brian A. Markison sold 41,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.24, for a total transaction of $3,522,242.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,608 shares in the company, valued at $2,746,897.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.82, for a total transaction of $31,968.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,199,108.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 69,984 shares of company stock valued at $5,446,643. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Lantheus

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,279 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 61,853 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,421,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,721 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 36,417 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,405,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,235 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 2,427 shares during the period. 98.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lantheus

(Get Rating)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; Thallium-201 to detect cardiovascular disease; and Gallium-67 to detect various infections and cancerous tumors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.