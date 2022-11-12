Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Lantronix from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $11.75.

Lantronix Trading Up 5.6 %

NASDAQ:LTRX traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.62. 367,358 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,700. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.58. Lantronix has a 52-week low of $3.79 and a 52-week high of $9.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $202.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.46 and a beta of 2.26.

Insider Activity at Lantronix

Lantronix ( NASDAQ:LTRX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. Lantronix had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a negative return on equity of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $35.95 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Lantronix will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Paul H. Pickle sold 5,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total transaction of $32,190.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 462,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,864,511.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Lantronix news, Director Paul F. Folino sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.45, for a total transaction of $48,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,114.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Paul H. Pickle sold 5,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total value of $32,190.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 462,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,864,511.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 155,283 shares of company stock valued at $891,685. Corporate insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lantronix

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Lantronix by 95.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,901 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lantronix by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 13,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lantronix by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 64,293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Lantronix by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 66,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416 shares during the period. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC grew its stake in Lantronix by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.62% of the company’s stock.

Lantronix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lantronix, Inc provides solutions for video surveillance, traffic management, infotainment systems, robotics, edge computing, and remote environment management in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT System Solutions, which provide wired and wireless connections that enhance the value and utility of modern electronic systems and equipment through secure network connectivity, power for IoT end devices through Power over Ethernet, application hosting, protocol conversion, media conversion, secure access for distributed IoT deployments, and various other functions; Embedded IoT Modules, such as application processing delivering compute to meet customer needs for data transformation, computer vision, machine learning, augmented/virtual reality, audio/video aggregation and distribution, and custom applications; and Software and Engineering Services offers SaaS platform enables customers to deploy, monitor, manage, and automate across their global deployments through a single platform login.

Further Reading

