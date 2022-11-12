Lazard Asset Management LLC Acquires 243,752 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 1,571.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 259,263 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 243,752 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Kimberly-Clark worth $35,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 7.2% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 7,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 7.7% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 7.4% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 25,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 4.3% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter valued at about $556,000. 74.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KMB. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.38.

KMB opened at $127.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $119.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.50. The company has a market capitalization of $43.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.40. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $108.74 and a twelve month high of $145.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.08.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 250.21%. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

