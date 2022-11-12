Lazard Asset Management LLC Acquires 886,682 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 11,270.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 894,549 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 886,682 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.35% of SS&C Technologies worth $51,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 723.8% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 202.2% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Stock Up 2.7 %

NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $53.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.25 and a twelve month high of $84.85. The company has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.18.

SS&C Technologies Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.65%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $81.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $83.00 to $63.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.36.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

