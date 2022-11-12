Lazard Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

Lazard Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,046,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143,240 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 1.38% of Cactus worth $42,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Duality Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Cactus by 752.3% during the 2nd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 36,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after buying an additional 32,280 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Cactus by 6.8% during the second quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 23,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in shares of Cactus in the second quarter valued at about $513,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Cactus by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cactus during the second quarter worth about $6,521,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WHD opened at $57.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.07, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.36. Cactus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.70 and a twelve month high of $64.18.

Cactus ( NYSE:WHD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Cactus had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The firm had revenue of $184.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.08 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cactus, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is 28.57%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WHD. Bank of America raised their price target on Cactus from $45.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cactus from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Cactus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $52.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.80.

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States, Australia, China, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

