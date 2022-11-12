Lazard Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 355,950 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 9,209 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $47,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 4.8% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,759 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,571 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 0.5% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 21,493 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 0.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,847 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,131,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CW opened at $167.15 on Friday. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a fifty-two week low of $123.84 and a fifty-two week high of $179.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.77. The stock has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.84 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.29%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CW. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $157.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $167.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Curtiss-Wright presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.00.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

