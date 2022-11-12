Lazard Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) by 398.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 487,949 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 390,092 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.53% of National Fuel Gas worth $32,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in National Fuel Gas in the second quarter valued at about $828,000. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in National Fuel Gas by 2.0% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 66,102 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in National Fuel Gas in the second quarter valued at about $640,000. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in National Fuel Gas in the second quarter valued at about $317,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in National Fuel Gas in the second quarter valued at about $340,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NFG. Scotiabank restated an “assumes” rating on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of National Fuel Gas from $86.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, National Fuel Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Shares of NYSE NFG opened at $65.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $65.95 and a 200-day moving average of $68.35. National Fuel Gas has a 52-week low of $57.70 and a 52-week high of $75.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.94%.

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

