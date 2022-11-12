Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $30.24 Million Position in Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO)

Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,065,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,370 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Columbus McKinnon were worth $30,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Columbus McKinnon during the first quarter worth about $17,791,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,109,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,047,000 after acquiring an additional 210,089 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Columbus McKinnon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,543,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Columbus McKinnon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,964,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 385,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,331,000 after acquiring an additional 52,465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Columbus McKinnon alerts:

Columbus McKinnon Stock Performance

Shares of CMCO stock opened at $31.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a market capitalization of $898.12 million, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.50. Columbus McKinnon Co. has a 52 week low of $23.54 and a 52 week high of $52.59.

Columbus McKinnon Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.30%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 5th. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Columbus McKinnon currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Columbus McKinnon Profile

(Get Rating)

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions to ergonomically move, lift, position, and secure materials worldwide. The company offers electric, air-powered, lever, and hand hoists; hoist trolleys, explosion-protected and custom engineered hoists, and winches; crane systems, such as crane components and kits, enclosed track rail systems, mobile and jib cranes, and fall protection systems, as well as material handling solutions; rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifting devices, shackles, chains and chains accessories, forestry and hand tools, lifting slings, lashing systems, and tie-downs and load binders; rotary unions and swivel joints; and mechanical and electromechanical actuators.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbus McKinnon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbus McKinnon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.