Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $31.69 Million Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Lazard Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 78.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 345,759 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,276,436 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $31,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FIS. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,825,524 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,706,419,000 after buying an additional 3,050,900 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,297,525 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,950,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,363 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 14.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,642,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,474,610,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075,338 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,819,751 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,090,719,000 after purchasing an additional 316,450 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 9,418,149 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $945,771,000 after purchasing an additional 244,027 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FIS. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $110.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $85.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $125.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.66.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Up 2.2 %

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Keith W. Hughes sold 5,337 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total transaction of $535,194.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,194 shares in the company, valued at $2,426,174.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 39,403 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.20, for a total value of $3,672,359.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 846,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,907,127.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Keith W. Hughes sold 5,337 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total transaction of $535,194.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,426,174.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 204,740 shares of company stock worth $18,684,354 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $65.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.75, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.53 and a 12-month high of $122.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.98.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 122.88%.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.