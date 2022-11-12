Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $33.31 Million Stock Position in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,194,613 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 113,079 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Leslie’s were worth $33,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Leslie’s by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Leslie’s by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Leslie’s by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Leslie’s by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Leslie’s by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter.

Get Leslie's alerts:

Leslie’s Stock Up 5.9 %

Shares of LESL stock opened at $16.45 on Friday. Leslie’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.79 and a 12-month high of $24.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity at Leslie’s

Several research firms have issued reports on LESL. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Leslie’s in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded shares of Leslie’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

In related news, insider Brad Gazaway sold 3,335 shares of Leslie’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total transaction of $49,424.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 130,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,933,224.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Leslie’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers pool chemicals consisting of chlorine, sanitizers, water balancers, specialty chemicals, and algae control; pool covers, including winter, solar and safety covers, leaf nets, cover reels, and cover alternatives; pool equipment, which comprise pool cleaners, pool pumps, pool filters, pool heating, and lighting; and pools, such as above ground pools, soft side pools, above ground pools liners and equipment, ladders and rails, and diving boards.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LESL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Leslie's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leslie's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.