Lazard Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO)

Lazard Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,940,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159,817 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.53% of Pearson worth $36,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pearson by 78.9% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pearson in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Pearson in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Pearson by 56.1% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 3,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Offit Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pearson in the first quarter valued at $108,000. 3.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PSO shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Pearson from GBX 975 ($11.23) to GBX 998 ($11.49) in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Societe Generale lifted their target price on Pearson from GBX 945 ($10.88) to GBX 1,140 ($13.13) in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Pearson from GBX 900 ($10.36) to GBX 1,140 ($13.13) in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Pearson from GBX 620 ($7.14) to GBX 780 ($8.98) in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Pearson from GBX 850 ($9.79) to GBX 900 ($10.36) in a report on Thursday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $989.71.

Shares of PSO opened at $11.07 on Friday. Pearson plc has a twelve month low of $7.68 and a twelve month high of $11.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Pearson plc provides educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.

