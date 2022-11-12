Lazard Asset Management LLC Purchases 18,594 Shares of The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,345,745 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 18,594 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.09% of The India Fund worth $38,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in The India Fund by 3.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,022 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of The India Fund during the second quarter worth $29,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of The India Fund by 8.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,611 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 2,671 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group increased its position in shares of The India Fund by 54.5% during the second quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 15,602 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 5,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in shares of The India Fund by 41.5% during the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 24,506 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 7,189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.62% of the company’s stock.

Get The India Fund alerts:

The India Fund Price Performance

Shares of IFN stock opened at $17.30 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.55 and a 200-day moving average of $16.94. The India Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.50 and a 12-month high of $23.36.

The India Fund Increases Dividend

About The India Fund

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a $1.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $6.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 37.23%. This is an increase from The India Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46.

(Get Rating)

The India Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The fund employs a quantitative and fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking and asset allocation approach to create its portfolio.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The India Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The India Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.