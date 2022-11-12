Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 68,841 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 228,717 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 68,841 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $53,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 352.2% during the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 104 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 91.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 111 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on LH. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America to $308.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $297.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.13.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Up 2.4 %

LH stock opened at $248.97 on Friday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a twelve month low of $200.32 and a twelve month high of $317.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $235.08.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $4.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 20.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is 15.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.62, for a total value of $5,265,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,158 shares in the company, valued at $5,720,017.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 1,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.67, for a total value of $259,659.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,555,864.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.62, for a total transaction of $5,265,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,158 shares in the company, valued at $5,720,017.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

(Get Rating)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a global life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD).

Featured Articles

