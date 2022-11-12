LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

Several other brokerages have also commented on LCII. MKM Partners decreased their price target on LCI Industries from $153.00 to $137.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on LCI Industries from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on LCI Industries from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on LCI Industries from $131.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Get LCI Industries alerts:

LCI Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LCII opened at $106.13 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 0.85. LCI Industries has a 12 month low of $89.28 and a 12 month high of $163.33.

LCI Industries Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.66%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in LCI Industries by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,709,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,324,000 after acquiring an additional 14,504 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,117,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,868,000 after buying an additional 765,835 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 741,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,191,000 after buying an additional 38,920 shares during the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 603,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,262,000 after buying an additional 3,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of LCI Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $55,940,000. 99.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LCI Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; appliances; air conditioners; televisions and sound systems; and other accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LCI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.