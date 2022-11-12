LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) Given a €90.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €90.00 ($90.00) target price on LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €90.00 ($90.00) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €92.00 ($92.00) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays set a €74.00 ($74.00) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €118.00 ($118.00) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €70.00 ($70.00) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research report on Thursday.

LEG Immobilien stock traded up €3.30 ($3.30) during trading on Friday, reaching €67.80 ($67.80). The company had a trading volume of 647,633 shares. LEG Immobilien has a 1-year low of €75.17 ($75.17) and a 1-year high of €98.50 ($98.50). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €64.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is €79.25.

LEG Immobilien AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated property company in Germany. The company engages in the performance of services and management of equity investments; property management and location development; performance of services for third parties and housing industry services; and generation of electricity and heat.

