Legacy CG LLC Boosts Stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Legacy CG LLC grew its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. American Tower makes up about 1.8% of Legacy CG LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Legacy CG LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $2,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMT. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 70.2% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at American Tower

In other news, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total value of $7,252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,672,332. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other American Tower news, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total value of $7,252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 157,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,672,332. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total value of $252,207.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,177,023.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

American Tower Stock Performance

A number of analysts have recently commented on AMT shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on American Tower from $257.00 to $209.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays lowered their price objective on American Tower from $290.00 to $232.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on American Tower from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on American Tower from $285.00 to $232.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut American Tower from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.47.

Shares of NYSE:AMT traded up $3.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $224.42. The company had a trading volume of 86,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,431,581. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $104.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.46, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.53. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $178.17 and a 12-month high of $294.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $217.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $242.11.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were paid a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 7th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 93.33%.

American Tower Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Featured Stories

