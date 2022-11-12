LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) Given New $15.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on LegalZoom.com to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on LegalZoom.com in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an underperform rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on LegalZoom.com from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded LegalZoom.com from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.50.

LegalZoom.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ LZ traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.44. The company had a trading volume of 2,359,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,003,019. LegalZoom.com has a 52 week low of $7.53 and a 52 week high of $21.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.47 and a beta of 0.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

LegalZoom.com ( NASDAQ:LZ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). LegalZoom.com had a negative return on equity of 49.38% and a negative net margin of 17.14%. The business had revenue of $163.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that LegalZoom.com will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Daniel A. Wernikoff sold 15,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total value of $183,096.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,055,682.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other LegalZoom.com news, CFO Noel Bertram Watson sold 23,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total value of $270,948.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 496,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,686,314.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel A. Wernikoff sold 15,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total value of $183,096.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,159 shares in the company, valued at $5,055,682.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,370 shares of company stock valued at $1,012,720 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 45.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LegalZoom.com

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LZ. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of LegalZoom.com by 20.5% during the second quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 212,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 36,228 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com during the first quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com during the first quarter valued at $66,000. 71.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LegalZoom.com Company Profile

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

